Cameco (CCJ) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cameco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

NYSE:CCJ traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.24. 2,429,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,113. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,597.76, a P/E ratio of 77.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Cameco had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Cameco by 32.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,182,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,805 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 8,326,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,444 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Cameco by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,122,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,687 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,729,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,804 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Cameco by 2,842.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 688,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 664,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation (Cameco) is a uranium producer. The Company is primarily engaged in the exploration for and the development, mining, refining, conversion, fabrication and trading of uranium for sale as fuel for generating electricity in nuclear power reactors in Canada and other countries. The Company operates through three segments: uranium, fuel services and NUKEM.

