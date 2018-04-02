Teligent (TLGT) PT Set at $4.00 by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity set a $4.00 target price on Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) in a report issued on Thursday, March 15th. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teligent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Teligent currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.00.

TLGT opened at $3.36 on Thursday. Teligent has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $179.75, a PE ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Teligent had a negative net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.54 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Teligent will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Teligent in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Teligent by 282.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Teligent by 16.1% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teligent by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Teligent by 85.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 15,933 shares during the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teligent

Teligent, Inc is a specialty generic pharmaceutical company. Under the Company’s own label, it markets and sells generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. In the United States it marketed 16 generic topical pharmaceutical products and four branded generic pharmaceutical products, as of December 31, 2016.

