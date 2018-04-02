Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Given a $35.00 Price Target by Canaccord Genuity Analysts

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) received a $35.00 target price from stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 14th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 86.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VYGR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 11th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 12th. Wedbush lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.73.

NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $605.17, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.37. Voyager Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $31.91.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $6.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 697.03% and a negative return on equity of 63.18%. equities analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bernard Ravina sold 2,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $44,706.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,412.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jane Henderson sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $229,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,087 shares of company stock worth $1,588,741. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company. The Company focuses on developing treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system (CNS). The Company’s pipeline consists of programs for CNS indications, including advanced Parkinson’s disease; a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); Huntington’s disease; Friedreich’s ataxia; frontotemporal dementia/Alzheimer’s disease, and severe chronic pain.

