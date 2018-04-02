Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its target price dropped by Canaccord Genuity from C$15.75 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Monday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FSZ. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on Fiera Capital from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.50 target price on shares of Fiera Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Fiera Capital in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.07.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

FSZ traded down C$0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching C$10.91. 61,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,141. Fiera Capital has a twelve month low of C$10.50 and a twelve month high of C$15.20.

In related news, insider Vincent Duhamel purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.10 per share, with a total value of C$444,000.00. Also, Director Todd Michael Morgan sold 26,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.97, for a total value of C$293,787.57.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/canaccord-genuity-lowers-fiera-capital-fsz-price-target-to-c15-00-updated.html.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.