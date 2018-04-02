Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) PT Lowered to C$0.60

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.80 to C$0.60 in a report published on Wednesday, March 14th.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PNE. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.65 to C$0.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. CIBC lowered their price target on Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of TSE PNE traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.32. 61,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,035. Pine Cliff Energy has a one year low of C$0.26 and a one year high of C$0.86.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$27.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$26.30 million. Pine Cliff Energy had a negative net margin of 126.46% and a negative return on equity of 69.00%.

In related news, insider Robert Disbrow bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.27 per share, with a total value of C$40,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 927,500 shares of company stock worth $309,200.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin.The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern core area and Edson core area; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

