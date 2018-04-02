Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) PT Set at $33.00 by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity set a $33.00 price target on Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) in a report issued on Thursday, March 15th. The firm currently has a hold rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

DKS has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dicks Sporting Goods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dicks Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.85.

Dicks Sporting Goods stock opened at $35.05 on Thursday. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $23.88 and a 1-year high of $52.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,764.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.56.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Dicks Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 812.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,469,346 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $70,969,000 after buying an additional 2,198,746 shares during the last quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $46,406,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 2,988,835.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,584,136 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $45,529,000 after buying an additional 1,584,083 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 327.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,323,372 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $38,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,871,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear products and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

