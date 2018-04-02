Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.13 and the highest is $2.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reported earnings per share of $1.99 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will report full-year earnings of $9.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.06 to $9.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $9.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The bank reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.24. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion.

CM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.86.

Shares of NYSE:CM traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.33. 407,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $77.20 and a 12 month high of $100.01. The firm has a market cap of $39,227.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 28th will be paid a $1.047 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 16,871 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 204,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,976,000 after acquiring an additional 88,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce operates as a global financial institution, which provides a full range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate and institutional clients. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

