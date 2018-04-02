Candy Price Down 10.6% Over Last 7 Days (CRYPTO:CANDY)

Candy (CURRENCY:CANDY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 4:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Candy has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $15,398.00 worth of Candy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Candy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Candy has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007062 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003063 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00692099 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014937 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014167 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000453 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00041387 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00160668 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00029778 BTC.

About Candy

Candy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Candy is candy.one.

Candy Coin Trading

Candy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE. It is not possible to buy Candy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Candy must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Candy using one of the exchanges listed above.

