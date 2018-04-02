Canso Select Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (SCW.UN)

Canso Select Opportunities Fund (TSE:SCW.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Monday, April 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 27th.

Shares of SCW.UN stock opened at C$10.74 on Monday. Canso Select Opportunities Fund has a one year low of C$9.44 and a one year high of C$11.09.

About Canso Select Opportunities Fund

Canso Select Opportunities Fund (the Fund) is a closed-end investment fund. The Fund’s investment objectives are to maximize long-term total returns for holders of Units (Unitholders), and to provide Unitholders with monthly cash distributions, by investing in an actively managed, diversified portfolio consisting primarily of Canadian and global debt and equity securities.

