Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Holdings Reduced by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 97.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 740,906 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $3,914,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 264,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,353,000 after buying an additional 9,796 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,350,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,479,000 after buying an additional 26,320 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 72,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,235,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $95.82 on Monday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a one year low of $76.05 and a one year high of $106.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $46,596.03, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 8.36%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Compass Point upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $99.52 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.95.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 485,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $50,989,878.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 10,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,059,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,367 shares in the company, valued at $7,493,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 639,782 shares of company stock worth $66,773,580. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

