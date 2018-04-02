Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.07

News headlines about Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Capital Senior Living earned a daily sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 46.7959465986829 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

CSU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 price target on Capital Senior Living and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Capital Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get Capital Senior Living alerts:

Capital Senior Living stock opened at $10.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Capital Senior Living has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $16.72.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Capital Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 9.79% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $116.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Capital Senior Living will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.07” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/capital-senior-living-csu-earns-media-sentiment-score-of-0-07-updated-updated.html.

About Capital Senior Living

Capital Senior Living Corporation owns, operates, develops, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent and assisted living, and home care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as ongoing exercise and fitness classes.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.