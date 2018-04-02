Capnia (NASDAQ:SLNO) received a $4.00 price objective from Maxim Group in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 138.10% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capnia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Capnia alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SLNO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.68. 32,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,496. Capnia has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $3.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capnia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,647,000. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capnia by 462.7% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 844,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 694,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchview Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capnia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Capnia (SLNO) Given a $4.00 Price Target at Maxim Group” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/capnia-slno-given-a-4-00-price-target-at-maxim-group.html.

About Capnia

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company's lead candidate, diazoxide choline controlled-release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is entering into Phase II/III clinical development.

Receive News & Ratings for Capnia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capnia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.