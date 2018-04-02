Head to Head Analysis: Capstone Turbine (CPST) versus Its Competitors

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ: CPST) is one of 14 publicly-traded companies in the “Engines & turbines” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Capstone Turbine to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Capstone Turbine and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstone Turbine -15.01% -66.93% -23.93% Capstone Turbine Competitors 2.45% 9.66% 3.07%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Capstone Turbine and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Capstone Turbine $77.17 million -$23.92 million -1.50 Capstone Turbine Competitors $8.82 billion $424.20 million 12.32

Capstone Turbine’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Capstone Turbine. Capstone Turbine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Capstone Turbine has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capstone Turbine’s competitors have a beta of 0.84, indicating that their average share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Capstone Turbine and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstone Turbine 0 0 4 0 3.00 Capstone Turbine Competitors 69 354 520 17 2.51

Capstone Turbine currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.94%. As a group, “Engines & turbines” companies have a potential upside of 17.05%. Given Capstone Turbine’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Capstone Turbine is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.3% of Capstone Turbine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of shares of all “Engines & turbines” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Capstone Turbine shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of shares of all “Engines & turbines” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Capstone Turbine competitors beat Capstone Turbine on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Capstone Turbine

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply. The company's microturbines are also used as battery charging generators for hybrid electric vehicle applications. It also provides various accessories, including rotary gas compressors with digital controls; heat recovery modules for CHP applications; dual mode controllers that allow automatic transition between grid connect and stand-alone modes; batteries with digital controls for stand-alone or dual-mode operations; batteries with digital controls; power servers for multipacked installations; protocol converters for Internet access; packaging options; and miscellaneous parts, such as frames, exhaust ducting, backflow dampers, and installation hardware. In addition, the company remanufactures microturbine engines; and provides after-market parts and services. It markets and sells its products primarily through distributors and original equipment manufacturers. Capstone Turbine Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Van Nuys, California.

