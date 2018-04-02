1,219 Shares in Orbital ATK (OA) Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Orbital ATK (NYSE:OA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Orbital ATK by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,567,694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $732,152,000 after acquiring an additional 259,845 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Orbital ATK by 1.5% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,174,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $289,617,000 after purchasing an additional 32,351 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Orbital ATK by 320.7% in the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,480,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $194,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Orbital ATK by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 835,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $111,237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Orbital ATK by 33,729.1% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 825,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,869,000 after purchasing an additional 822,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Orbital ATK stock opened at $132.61 on Monday. Orbital ATK has a 52-week low of $93.50 and a 52-week high of $134.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,664.59, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Orbital ATK (NYSE:OA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Orbital ATK had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Orbital ATK will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orbital ATK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. FIG Partners raised shares of Orbital ATK to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Orbital ATK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Orbital ATK from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orbital ATK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.21.

In other Orbital ATK news, VP Thomas E. Mccabe sold 1,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $202,972.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harrison H. Schmitt sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.60, for a total transaction of $197,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,288 shares of company stock valued at $433,230 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Orbital ATK Profile

Orbital ATK, Inc develops and produces aerospace and defense related products to the U.S. Government, allied nations, prime contractors, and other customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flight Systems Group, Defense Systems Group, and Space Systems Group.

