2,421 Shares in Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI) Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,421 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,031,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 598,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,221,000 after acquiring an additional 308,900 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,071,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,168,000 after acquiring an additional 190,895 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,631,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,467,000 after acquiring an additional 174,186 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 366,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,166,000 after acquiring an additional 131,484 shares during the period.

Shares of AWI opened at $56.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2,989.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $64.60.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.16). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.95% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $214.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AWI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc (AWI) is a global producer of ceiling systems. The Company owns and operates the Building Products (Ceilings) segment. The Company designs, manufactures and sells ceiling systems (primarily mineral fiber, fiberglass wool and metal) around the world. Its products are used in commercial and institutional buildings.

