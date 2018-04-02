Captrust Financial Advisors Takes $133,000 Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap (GWX)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap (NYSEARCA:GWX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 20,443 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 54,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap in the 4th quarter worth $848,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 84,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $35.39 on Monday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $37.99.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

