682 Shares in Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 33,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,666,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 14,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 198,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $204.27 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $187.96 and a 1-year high of $314.86. The firm has a market cap of $12,458.92, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.67.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $625.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vetr raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 price target (down from $291.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, March 16th. Jefferies Group reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $221.64 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.64.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores provide cosmetics, fragrance, skincare, haircare, bath and body products, and salon styling tools, as well as others, including nail products and accessories. It offers private label products consisting of Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products.

