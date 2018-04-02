Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $141,000 in Deckers Outdoor Co. (DECK) Stock

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 75,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 19,389 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 126,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 70,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 24,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $968,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.86.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $54,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total transaction of $238,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,602.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,768 shares of company stock worth $1,395,699 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $90.03 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $98.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2,859.62, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $1.13. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $810.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and sidewalk surfers shoe, and yoga mat and beer cozy sandal collections under the Sanuk brand name.

