Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires Shares of 755 Illumina (ILMN)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 755 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Illumina by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,412,621 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $964,114,000 after acquiring an additional 355,200 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Illumina by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,512,167 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $500,416,000 after acquiring an additional 76,452 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Illumina by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,736 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $344,665,000 after acquiring an additional 55,888 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in Illumina by 263.0% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,034,454 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $226,017,000 after acquiring an additional 749,468 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Illumina by 2.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 684,955 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $136,442,000 after acquiring an additional 17,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray upped their target price on shares of Illumina to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.39.

Shares of ILMN opened at $236.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.55. Illumina has a twelve month low of $167.16 and a twelve month high of $256.64. The firm has a market cap of $34,753.74, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.11, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. Illumina had a net margin of 26.56% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $778.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Illumina will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, Director A Blaine Bowman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.82, for a total transaction of $692,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,585,931.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $4,468,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 463,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,531,602.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,637 shares of company stock valued at $11,720,040. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

