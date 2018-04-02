Carboncoin Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (CRYPTO:CARBON)

Carboncoin (CURRENCY:CARBON) traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 18th. During the last week, Carboncoin has traded down 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Carboncoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Carboncoin has a total market cap of $1.83 million and $217.00 worth of Carboncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007132 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003065 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.94 or 0.00697509 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014776 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014293 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000458 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00038498 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00166585 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00030099 BTC.

About Carboncoin

Carboncoin was first traded on February 11th, 2014. Carboncoin’s total supply is 15,392,018,959 coins. The official website for Carboncoin is carboncoin.cc. Carboncoin’s official Twitter account is @TrueCarbonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Carboncoin

Carboncoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase Carboncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carboncoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carboncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

