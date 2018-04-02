Carbonite (CARB) Earning Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) have trended positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Carbonite earned a media sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45.9166335857817 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Shares of Carbonite stock opened at $28.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Carbonite has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $33.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.36, a P/E ratio of 57.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.16.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Carbonite had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 38.08%. The company had revenue of $61.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. sell-side analysts predict that Carbonite will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CARB has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Carbonite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Carbonite from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Carbonite in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Carbonite from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Carbonite has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

In other Carbonite news, SVP Paul S. Mellinger sold 1,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $31,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Norman Guadagno sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $26,875.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,475 shares of company stock worth $1,909,330. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carbonite Company Profile

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe that offers annual and multi-year cloud backup plans for individuals or businesses; and Carbonite Endpoint Protection that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

