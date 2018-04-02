Care.com (CRCM) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.05

Media headlines about Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Care.com earned a news sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the information services provider an impact score of 44.9413059735775 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRCM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Care.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Care.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Care.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NYSE CRCM traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.32. 155,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,349. The company has a market capitalization of $495.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.03. Care.com has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $20.88.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The information services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $44.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.02 million. Care.com had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Care.com will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 15,439 shares of Care.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $272,343.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 946,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,703,545.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Echenberg sold 1,500 shares of Care.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $28,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,242.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,231 shares of company stock worth $2,840,650. Insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

About Care.com

Care.com, Inc is an online marketplace for finding and managing family care. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 22.8 million members, including 12.9 million families and 9.9 million caregivers, spanning 19 countries. Its consumer matching solutions allow families to search for, qualify, vet, connect with and select caregivers.

