CargoX Market Capitalization Achieves $4.50 Million (CRYPTO:CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last seven days, CargoX has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. CargoX has a market capitalization of $4.50 million and $15,172.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CargoX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0349 or 0.00000498 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007099 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003262 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00698120 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014313 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00179617 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00038047 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00029679 BTC.

CargoX Token Profile

CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,071,409 tokens. The official website for CargoX is cargox.io. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio. CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio.

CargoX Token Trading

CargoX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta and IDEX. It is not presently possible to buy CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

