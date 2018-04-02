Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Carnival (NYSE:CCL) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday, March 23rd, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has $77.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CCL. Buckingham Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Carnival from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.05 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carnival from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.94 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Carnival presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $65.58 on Friday. Carnival has a 52 week low of $57.39 and a 52 week high of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $35,030.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. Carnival had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Carnival will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,459.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $334,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,731,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,722 shares of company stock worth $7,188,543 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,804,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,558,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,204,000 after acquiring an additional 39,803 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,525,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,614,000 after acquiring an additional 436,941 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,129,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,067,000 after purchasing an additional 119,107 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,569,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,525,000 after purchasing an additional 841,421 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation is a leisure travel company. The Company is a cruise company of global cruise guests, and a provider of vacations to all cruise destinations throughout the world. The Company operates in four segments: North America, EAA, Cruise Support and, Tour and Other. The Company’s North America segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises (Princess) and Seabourn.

