Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $1.87 Million Position in Carnival Corp (CCL)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Carnival were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Carnival by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,804,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421,339 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Carnival in the 4th quarter worth about $101,712,000. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new position in Carnival in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,539,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Carnival by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,846,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,543,000 after acquiring an additional 900,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Carnival by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,569,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,525,000 after acquiring an additional 841,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival alerts:

CCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Carnival to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Carnival from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.05 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays raised shares of Carnival from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carnival from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.94 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

In other Carnival news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,001,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total transaction of $573,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,722 shares of company stock valued at $7,188,543 in the last three months. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CCL opened at $65.58 on Monday. Carnival Corp has a 52 week low of $57.39 and a 52 week high of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $35,031.00, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.80.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Carnival had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Carnival’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/carnival-corp-ccl-shares-bought-by-municipal-employees-retirement-system-of-michigan-updated-updated.html.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation is a leisure travel company. The Company is a cruise company of global cruise guests, and a provider of vacations to all cruise destinations throughout the world. The Company operates in four segments: North America, EAA, Cruise Support and, Tour and Other. The Company’s North America segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises (Princess) and Seabourn.

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.