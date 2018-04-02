Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) PT Set at $127.00 by B. Riley

B. Riley set a $127.00 price objective on Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) in a research report report published on Monday, March 26th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Carter’s’ Q2 2018 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $2.71 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $6.71 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $7.41 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CRI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Carter’s in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Carter’s from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carter’s from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $137.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Carter’s in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $104.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,902.21, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $79.76 and a twelve month high of $129.00.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 35.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Carter’s will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

Carter’s announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Brian Lynch sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total value of $3,077,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg Foglesong sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.98, for a total transaction of $707,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Invictus RG bought a new position in Carter’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 97.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Simple Joys, OshKosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International.

