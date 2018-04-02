Cashaa Trading 30.8% Higher This Week (CRYPTO:CAS)

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 5:00 AM ET on March 18th. During the last week, Cashaa has traded up 30.8% against the U.S. dollar. Cashaa has a total market capitalization of $14.90 million and approximately $54,110.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cashaa token can now be purchased for about $0.0426 or 0.00000604 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta, Idex, Bitexpo and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007073 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003078 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.02 or 0.00694668 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00014835 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014177 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000452 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00040318 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00160775 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00029764 BTC.

Cashaa Token Profile

Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 349,675,205 tokens. The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cashaa’s official website is cashaa.com.

Cashaa Token Trading

Cashaa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Idex, EtherDelta, HitBTC, Bitexpo and Token Store. It is not currently possible to buy Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

