Cashaa Reaches Market Cap of $15.36 Million (CAS)

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Cashaa has a total market capitalization of $15.36 million and $47,751.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cashaa has traded up 36.3% against the dollar. One Cashaa token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000624 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, EtherDelta, Bitexpo and Token Store.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007130 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003068 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00701476 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00014858 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014250 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000460 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00039000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00166507 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00030170 BTC.

Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 349,675,205 tokens. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cashaa’s official website is cashaa.com. The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH.

Cashaa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Idex, EtherDelta, Bitexpo and HitBTC. It is not possible to purchase Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

