RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC reduced its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of RBC Bearings worth $10,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROLL. Cortina Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at $9,120,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 995,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,563,000 after purchasing an additional 136,604 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 44.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 314.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 6,311 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other RBC Bearings news, CFO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.03, for a total value of $2,480,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan B. Levine sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total transaction of $566,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,989 shares of company stock worth $11,736,880 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $124.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3,016.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.29. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $91.00 and a 52-week high of $139.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.19. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $166.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated is an international manufacturer and marketer of engineered precision bearings and products, which are integral to the manufacture and operation of machines, aircraft and mechanical systems. The Company operates through four segments: Plain Bearings; Roller Bearings; Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products.

