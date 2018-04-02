Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) Holdings Trimmed by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC lowered its position in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 741,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 158,650 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Pure Storage worth $11,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,887,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,381,000 after buying an additional 2,042,985 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 442.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,417,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,785 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,653 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,792,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Pure Storage by 639.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 923,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,646,000 after buying an additional 798,520 shares during the last quarter. 45.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President David Hatfield sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $35,766.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $57,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 893,206 shares of company stock worth $17,132,686. Company insiders own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage stock opened at $19.95 on Monday. Pure Storage Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $338.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.80 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 37.84% and a negative net margin of 17.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Pure Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Vetr cut shares of Pure Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.96 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pure Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray started coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Pure Storage, Inc provides a data platform. The Company is focused on delivering software-defined all-flash solutions that are fast and cloud-capable for customers, enabling customers to put data to work for their businesses. Its data platform replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory.

