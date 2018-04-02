Castleark Management LLC Takes Position in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 453,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,340,000. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Ferroglobe as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSM. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 30,358.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 35,216 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,249,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,922,000 after purchasing an additional 109,552 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $887,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter worth $2,060,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 19,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares during the last quarter. 41.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GSM opened at $10.73 on Monday. Ferroglobe PLC has a 12 month low of $8.54 and a 12 month high of $17.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1,843.82, a P/E ratio of 82.54 and a beta of 1.35.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $468.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.41 million. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. research analysts predict that Ferroglobe PLC will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GSM. Jefferies Group set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Ferroglobe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ferroglobe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ferroglobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/castleark-management-llc-takes-position-in-ferroglobe-plc-gsm-updated-updated.html.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC, formerly VeloNewco Limited, is engaged in silicon and specialty metals industry. The Company produces silicon metal and silicon- and manganese-based alloy, which serves customers in the chemical, aluminum, solar, steel and ductile iron foundry industries. It operates through two segments: Electrometallurgy and Energy.

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.