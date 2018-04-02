Redmile Group LLC Increases Stake in Catalent (CTLT)

Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) by 464.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 833,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685,400 shares during the quarter. Catalent makes up about 1.5% of Redmile Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Redmile Group LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Catalent worth $34,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Catalent by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Catalent in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. First Analysis started coverage on Catalent in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs started coverage on Catalent in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens cut Catalent from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.83.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $41.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Catalent has a 12-month low of $27.48 and a 12-month high of $47.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5,474.08, a PE ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.54.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $606.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.05 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Catalent will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP William Downie sold 9,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total value of $379,627.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for softgels, which are used in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, and unit-dose cosmetics.

