Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $1.63 Million Stake in Catalent (CTLT)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in Catalent by 18.4% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 382,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,274,000 after purchasing an additional 59,528 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Catalent by 1.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Catalent by 9.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Catalent during the third quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Catalent during the third quarter worth about $1,182,000. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP William Downie sold 9,082 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total value of $379,627.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.00 price target on shares of Catalent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Catalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.83.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $41.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5,474.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Catalent has a 1-year low of $27.48 and a 1-year high of $47.87.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Catalent had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $606.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Catalent will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for softgels, which are used in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, and unit-dose cosmetics.

