CBS Co. (CBS) Shares Bought by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,958 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in CBS were worth $3,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in CBS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in CBS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in CBS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in CBS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

In other CBS news, CEO Leslie Moonves sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total transaction of $5,020,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 971,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,383,433.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Ianniello sold 2,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $135,780.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 551,494 shares in the company, valued at $33,089,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 306,284 shares of company stock worth $17,069,668. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CBS. Wells Fargo downgraded shares of CBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray set a $70.00 target price on shares of CBS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Macquarie downgraded shares of CBS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.95.

Shares of NYSE:CBS opened at $51.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19,667.93, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.47. CBS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $70.10.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The media conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. CBS had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 67.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. analysts expect that CBS Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. CBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.18%.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services.

