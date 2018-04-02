Ccore Price Reaches $0.0898 on Major Exchanges (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Ccore has a market cap of $130,263.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ccore has traded 44.3% lower against the dollar. One Ccore token can now be bought for about $0.0898 or 0.00001281 BTC on exchanges including ForkDelta, Mercatox and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ccore alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007142 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003069 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.06 or 0.00699619 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014285 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000457 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00038766 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00166478 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00030030 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore was first traded on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,449,999 tokens. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ccore

Ccore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, ForkDelta and Mercatox. It is not presently possible to purchase Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ccore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ccore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.