Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Stake in CDK Global Inc (CDK)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,470 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in CDK Global by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 11.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CDK. Barrington Research downgraded CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of CDK Global in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CDK Global from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.80.

In other CDK Global news, EVP Scott L. Mathews sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $379,969.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,513.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajiv K. Amar sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $137,464.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,379.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CDK stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.31. The stock had a trading volume of 109,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,383. CDK Global Inc has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $76.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.19, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $8,522.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $561.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.94 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 5,261.95% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that CDK Global Inc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions. The Company’s segments include Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America and CDK International. Through its Retail Solutions North America segment, the Company provides technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms, that help automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles.

