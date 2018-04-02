CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

CECE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered CECO Environmental from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered CECO Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Friday, March 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,225,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 589,984 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,634,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,291,000 after purchasing an additional 550,799 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,304,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,823,000 after purchasing an additional 530,180 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 635,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 438,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 317,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $177.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. CECO Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $73.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.00 million. CECO Environmental had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 4.81%. analysts predict that CECO Environmental will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. is a provider of engineered technologies to the environmental, energy, and fluid handling and filtration industrial segments. The Company is focused on engineering, designing, building and installing systems that capture, clean and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that controls emissions from such facilities, and fluid handling and filtration systems.

