Celanese (CE) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about Celanese (NYSE:CE) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Celanese earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.448575619432 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

CE stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.56. 995,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,089. The stock has a market cap of $13,610.22, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.33. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 13.73%. Celanese’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Celanese will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS raised their price target on Celanese from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Celanese from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Celanese in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.10.

In other Celanese news, CFO Christopher W. Jensen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation (Celanese) is a technology and specialty materials company. The Company’s segments include Advanced Engineered Materials, Consumer Specialties, Industrial Specialties, Acetyl Intermediates and Other Activities. The Advanced Engineered Materials segment includes the Company’s engineered materials business and certain affiliates.

