Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) is Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,225 shares during the quarter. Celgene makes up approximately 3.4% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $13,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CELG. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 118.7% during the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene during the third quarter worth $114,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene during the third quarter worth $119,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 166.8% during the third quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELG opened at $89.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67,101.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Celgene Co. has a 1 year low of $84.95 and a 1 year high of $147.17.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celgene declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CELG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Celgene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Celgene in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Vetr upgraded Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.84 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Celgene in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Celgene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.68.

In other news, insider Mark J. Alles purchased 3,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,594.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 178,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,441,277.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Loughlin sold 9,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $851,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,120 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,509 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

