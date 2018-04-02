Reliant Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Celgene comprises 2.1% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CELG. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of Celgene by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG purchased a new position in shares of Celgene in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Celgene in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Celgene by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celgene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Vetr upgraded Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.84 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho set a $128.00 target price on Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Celgene in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Celgene in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Celgene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.68.

Shares of CELG stock opened at $89.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67,101.59, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.48. Celgene Co. has a 1 year low of $84.95 and a 1 year high of $147.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. Celgene had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Celgene announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director James J. Loughlin sold 9,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $851,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest Mario sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $1,263,331.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,120 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,509. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

