Celgene Co. (CELG) Stake Lessened by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP lessened its stake in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 98.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 464,052 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Celgene were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELG. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Celgene by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Robecosam AG bought a new stake in Celgene during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Celgene by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Celgene during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Celgene by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James J. Loughlin sold 9,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $851,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark J. Alles purchased 3,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.90 per share, with a total value of $299,594.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 178,904 shares in the company, valued at $16,441,277.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,120 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,509. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CELG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Celgene from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $112.00 target price on Celgene and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray restated a “hold” rating on shares of Celgene in a research note on Sunday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Celgene in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.68.

Shares of CELG opened at $89.21 on Monday. Celgene Co. has a 1 year low of $84.95 and a 1 year high of $147.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $67,101.59, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.48.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. Celgene had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Celgene’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Celgene Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Celgene announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

