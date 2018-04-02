Celgene Co. (CELG) Stake Lowered by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii decreased its stake in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,519 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Celgene were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its position in Celgene by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 309,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,247,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Celgene by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 34,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Celgene by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. grew its position in Celgene by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 61,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 25,189 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Celgene by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark J. Alles acquired 3,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.90 per share, with a total value of $299,594.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 178,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,441,277.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilla Kaplan sold 9,250 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.83, for a total value of $877,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,989,978.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,120 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,509. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $112.00 price target on shares of Celgene and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Celgene in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks set a $127.00 price objective on Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.68.

NASDAQ CELG opened at $89.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67,101.63, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58. Celgene Co. has a one year low of $84.95 and a one year high of $147.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. Celgene had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celgene announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

