Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Holdings in Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,724,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.69% of Cellcom Israel worth $37,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cellcom Israel by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,016,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 81,105 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellcom Israel during the 4th quarter worth about $2,234,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellcom Israel during the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellcom Israel during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,301,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellcom Israel during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Cellcom Israel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th.

NYSE CEL opened at $7.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Cellcom Israel Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $10.66.

Cellcom Israel Profile

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular and landline telecommunications services in Israel. It operates through two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers basic cellular telephony services, such as voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, conference calling, and inbound and outbound roaming services; and data transfer, and upload and download services.

