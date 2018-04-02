Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 26th. The firm currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.32% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. offers biomedical services. It provides stem cell transplantation, disease management, regenerative medicine, clinical research and other services. Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. is based in TEL AVIV, Israel. “

Get Cellect Biotechnology alerts:

APOP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Cellect Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. HC Wainwright set a $14.00 price objective on Cellect Biotechnology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

APOP stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $6.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,389. Cellect Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 4.59.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cellect Biotechnology stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.23% of Cellect Biotechnology at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/cellect-biotechnology-ltd-american-depositary-shares-apop-rating-increased-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

About Cellect Biotechnology

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cellect Biotechnology (APOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cellect Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellect Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.