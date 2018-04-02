Cellectis (CLLS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 14th.

CLLS has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Cellectis to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Shares of CLLS opened at $31.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,132.09, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.94. Cellectis has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $36.13.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 298.01% and a negative return on equity of 35.63%. analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Cellectis by 132.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Cellectis during the third quarter worth approximately $366,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Cellectis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $498,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Cellectis during the third quarter worth approximately $517,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cellectis by 1,501.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 21,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA is a France-based company active in the field of genome engineering and genomic surgery. The Company specializes in the research, development and commercialization of rational genome engineering technologies. It has developed an expertise in combining meganucleases with engineered targeting Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) matrices into Meganuclease Recombination Systems (MRS), used for gene excision, correction or replacement.

