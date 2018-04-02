Celsion Co. (CLSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $130,000.00

Wall Street analysts forecast that Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) will announce sales of $130,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Celsion’s earnings. Celsion also reported sales of $130,000.00 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Celsion will report full-year sales of $130,000.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $500,000.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Celsion.

Get Celsion alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLSN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised Celsion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.90.

Shares of CLSN stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,579. The firm has a market cap of $43.80, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.80. Celsion has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $6.06.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Celsion stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 42,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Celsion as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Celsion Co. (CLSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $130,000.00” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/celsion-co-clsn-expected-to-post-quarterly-sales-of-130000-00-updated.html.

About Celsion

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celsion (CLSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.