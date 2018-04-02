Head to Head Review: Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) and BlueLinx (BXC)

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE: CX) and BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Cemex SAB de CV has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlueLinx has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.9% of Cemex SAB de CV shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of BlueLinx shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Cemex SAB de CV shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of BlueLinx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cemex SAB de CV and BlueLinx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cemex SAB de CV 0 3 4 0 2.57 BlueLinx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cemex SAB de CV presently has a consensus price target of $9.57, indicating a potential upside of 44.51%. Given Cemex SAB de CV’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cemex SAB de CV is more favorable than BlueLinx.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cemex SAB de CV and BlueLinx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cemex SAB de CV $13.67 billion 0.71 $806.19 million $0.41 16.15 BlueLinx $1.82 billion 0.16 $62.99 million N/A N/A

Cemex SAB de CV has higher revenue and earnings than BlueLinx.

Profitability

This table compares Cemex SAB de CV and BlueLinx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cemex SAB de CV 5.91% 5.85% 2.17% BlueLinx 3.47% -661.53% 12.53%

Summary

Cemex SAB de CV beats BlueLinx on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (CEMEX) is an operating and holding company engaged, directly or indirectly, through its operating subsidiaries, primarily in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker and other construction materials throughout the world, and that provides construction-related services to customers and communities in over 50 countries throughout the world. The Company operates in various locations, including Mexico, the United States, Europe, South America, Central America, the Caribbean, Asia, the Middle East and Africa. Its cement production facilities are located in Mexico, the United States, Spain, Egypt, Germany, Colombia, the Philippines, Poland, the Dominican Republic, the United Kingdom, Panama, Latvia, Puerto Rico, Thailand, Costa Rica and Nicaragua. The Company is a supplier of aggregates, primarily the crushed stone, sand and gravel, used in various forms of construction.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc. is a distributor of building products in North America. The Company operates its distribution business through a network of approximately 40 distribution centers. It serves metropolitan areas in the United States and delivers building products to a range of wholesale and retail customers. The Company distributes products in approximately two categories, such as structural products and specialty products. Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board (OSB), rebar and remesh, lumber and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls and flooring in construction projects. Specialty products include roofing, insulation, specialty panels, molding, engineered wood products, vinyl products (used primarily in siding), outdoor living, particle board and metal products (excluding rebar and remesh). It also provides a range of services and solutions, such as intermodal distribution services; inventory stocking, and backhaul services.

