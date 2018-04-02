Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) Short Interest Update

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,032,114 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the February 28th total of 20,746,234 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,809,559 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

CVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. UBS began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.42.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Halsey Associates Inc. CT bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVE opened at $8.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,493.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of -427.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.86. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $13.32.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.45). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0398 per share. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc is a Canada-based integrated oil company. It operates in the business of developing, producing and marketing crude oil, Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) and natural gas in Canada. The Company also conducts marketing activities and owns refining interests in the United States (U.S.). Its segments include: Oil Sands, which includes the development and production of bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta; Conventional, which includes the development and production of conventional crude oil, NGLs and natural gas in Alberta and Saskatchewan, including the heavy oil assets at Pelican Lake, the carbon dioxide (CO2) enhanced oil recovery (EOR) project at Weyburn and emerging tight oil opportunities; Refining and Marketing, which includes transporting and selling crude oil and natural gas and joint ownership of refineries in the U.S., as well as Corporate and Eliminations.

