CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 7,835 Shares of AT&T (T)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in AT&T (NYSE:T) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 529,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,835 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 1.3% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $20,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. New Capital Management LP boosted its stake in AT&T by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 144.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Richard W. Fisher bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $99,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Donovan bought 27,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.68 per share, with a total value of $998,932.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,477.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Vetr cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $40.00 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

NYSE:T opened at $35.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $218,855.36, a PE ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.39. AT&T has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $41.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $41.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.21 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

