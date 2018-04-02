Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CVCY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Sandler O’Neill set a $25.00 target price on Central Valley Community Bancorp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Central Valley Community Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $19.56 on Thursday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $268.97, a PE ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.07.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $17.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 million. sell-side analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, Director Daniel N. Cunningham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $100,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,014.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel N. Cunningham sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $90,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,692.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,350,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,711,000 after buying an additional 14,895 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 278,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,625,000 after buying an additional 57,772 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,938,000 after buying an additional 36,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Central Valley Community Bank (the Bank). The Company’s principal business is to provide, through its banking subsidiary, financial services in its primary market area in California. It serves over seven contiguous counties in California’s central valley, including Fresno County, Madera County, Merced County, Sacramento County, San Joaquin County, Stanislaus County, and Tulare County, and surrounding areas through the Bank.

